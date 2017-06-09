Killeen police investigating burglary at high school

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a burglary at a high school.

On June 9 at about 3:31 a.m., police responded to Shoemaker High School located at 3302 Clear Creek Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had fled. Killeen police believe three suspects fled on foot and were not located. A fourth suspect, identified as Giovanni Lane, fled in a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the car and a pursuit began.

Officers ended the pursuit by disabling the car with spike strips. Lane was arrested near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Malibu Lane.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a handgun and suspected stolen property from Killeen ISD and Temple ISD.

The Killeen Police Department Burglary Unit continues to investigate this burglary.

