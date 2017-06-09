One in critical condition after accident on I-35 near Lorena

TxDOT said that an accident on I-35 near mile marker 323 or FM 2837 in the northbound lane sent 5 people to the hospital.

TxDOT said the crash was between a semi and Suburban.

The five people in the Suburban were taken to Hillcrest, and one is in critical condition.

The status of the other occupants is unknown. The driver of the 18-wheeler is okay.

Police do not know if the occupants in the Suburban were wearing seatbelts or not.

The area is now cleared.

The Bruceville-Eddy Police Department said that two accidents are being worked in the this area. The other accident is in the northbound lane near mile marker 319 or Woodlawn Rd.

The Lorena Police Chief said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the Suburban was driving in the left lane and tried to cut to the right lane, before hitting the back of the 18-wheeler.

Correction: We were initially told by DPS that one victim had died in the crash. The victim was actually in critical condition.

