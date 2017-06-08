Baylor Men's Tennis Hosts Three Teams For ITA Kick-Off Weekend

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies look to earn their sixth College World Series trip when they host the Davidson Wildcats in a best-of-three Super Regional series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday.More >>
The Baylor men's tennis team will host Florida State, Purdue and UNLV on Jan. 27-28, 2018, at the Hurd Tennis Center for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Thursday.More >>
Baylor equestrian head coach Ellen White announced her retirement on Thursday. She helped launch the program as the inaugural head coach and recently completed her 12th year leading the Bears.More >>
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was named to the All-America Second Team by Baseball America on Thursday.More >>
