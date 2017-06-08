Shewmake Earns All-American Status from Baseball America

Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was named to the All-America Second Team by Baseball America on Thursday.

The Wylie, Texas native was one of just two true freshmen among the 51 players selected to the three Baseball America All-America teams.

Shewmake, who has already garnered Collegiate Baseball National Freshman of the Year, Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC First Team recognition, is hitting .333 with 42 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 67 RBI. He ranks 16th in the nation in RBI (67) and 44th in the nation in hits (85). Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday when they begin an NCAA Division I Championship Super Regional best-of-three series against the Davidson Wildcats on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 2:04 pm.