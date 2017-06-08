CTX girl gets her service dog

You may remember Morgan Johnston, a diabetic in need of help to afford her service dog, Levi.

Johnston was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was six. This was an illness that has been manageable with the help of Johnston's mom, but now that she is off to college, she needs help.

Thanks to the Central Texas community, she got it.

"It was so crazy. My heart was so full. I felt really special that I have these people that live in a community with me that are willing to reach out and help me whether they have met me or not," Johnston said.

Levi will do that and so much more thanks to the help of Central Texas.

"It just brings a lot of peace of mind, because I know that we will both be safe, as long as he is looking out for me and I am looking out for him," Johnston said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.