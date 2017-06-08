Groesbeck police lifts boil water notice - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Groesbeck police lifts boil water notice

GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

The Groesbeck Police Department is lifting a boil water notice.

The boil water notice was issued on June 8 due to a water main break.

For more information call the Groesbeck police at 254-729-3497.

