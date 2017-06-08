Groesbeck police issues water outage advisory due to line failur - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Groesbeck police issues water outage advisory due to line failure

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

The Groesbeck Police Department is issuing a water outage. 

Due to a line failure, the city will turn off all water immediately. Repairs is estimated to take between 2-3 hours. 

A boil notice will follow, shortly after the water is turned back on.

For more information call the Groesbeck police at 254-729-3497.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly