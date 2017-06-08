Groesbeck police issues a boil notice

The Groesbeck Police Department is issuing a boil notice.

Due to a line break on June 8. Samples were received to their lab on June 9, and will take 24 hours to receive the result of the testing.

The Groesbeck police is asking the public to boil water for drinking, cooking, and ice making for at least two minutes.

For more information call the Groesbeck police at 254-729-3497.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.