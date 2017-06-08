Groesbeck police issues a boil notice - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Groesbeck police issues a boil notice

GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

The Groesbeck Police Department is issuing a boil notice.

Due to a line break on June 8. Samples were received to their lab on June 9, and will take 24 hours to receive the result  of the testing.

The Groesbeck police is asking the public to boil water for drinking, cooking, and ice making for at least two minutes. 

For more information call the Groesbeck police at 254-729-3497.

