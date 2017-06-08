Killeen police investigating burglary at self storage business

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a burglary at a self-storage business.

On June 5, at around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to a burglary at the Big Red Barn Self-Storage Il located at 2206 Windfield Drive.

Upon arrival they were met by the manager whom reported property stolen.

The manager provide video footage of the burglar. The suspect's vehicle is a dark blue Dodge 2500 and a 3500 Ram Pickup was also captured on camera.

Detectives are asking if you can identify the suspect to call Killeen police at 254-501-8830.

