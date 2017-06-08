Five vehicle wreck cleared on southbound Interstate 35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Five vehicle wreck cleared on southbound Interstate 35

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A five vehicle crash that caused traffic delays on southbound Interstate 35 has been cleared, according to TxDOT. 

The accident happened near exit 303, south of Nugent Avenue to Spur 290/Industrial Blvd. 

TxDOT said emergency responders were on scene. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly