Temple law enforcement to give free Slurpees to kids doing good deeds

For the 22nd year, 7-Eleven is partnering with the Temple Police Department and the Temple Sheriff's Office to give free Slurpee drink coupons to children through the Operations Chill community service program.

7-Eleven will issue up to 1.3 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies. Hundreds of those will be distributed in Temple, most during the summer months and back-to-school season.

The police department uses the Slurpee coupons to enhance relationships with the young people of their cities by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive actives and acts of kindness.

Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.

