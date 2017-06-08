Temple police to host 2nd 'Burger with the badge' - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple police to host 2nd 'Burger with the badge'

(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department will host its second annual "Burger with a Badge" event.

It will take place June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Park, located on 1919 North 1st Street.

The event is a opportunity to get to know the officers working in the neighborhood.

