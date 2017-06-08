14 West Explosion cases settled in court hearing

Fourteen court cases involving injuries and damages from the West fertilizer explosion four years ago were settled today during a court hearing.

Attorneys of the victims said that the series of settlements brings the total number to 96 settled cases. Claims in these cases range from wrongful death, personal injury and property damage.

The victims settled with CF Industries and International Chemical for an undisclosed amount. Attorneys said that all cases against the El Dorado Chemical company have been settled. Cases against the West Fertilizer Company are still pending.

Attorney Mo Aziz said that settling these cases will help his clients, and their families close the book on this tragic incident.

"All the clients are relieved more than anything that they have had closure now," Aziz said after the hearing. "They can begin with the healing process and moving on with their lives."

The explosion at the West Fertilizer Company killed 15 and injured more than 160 on April 17, 2013.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.