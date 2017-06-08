Here's what to do in CTX this weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Here's what to do in CTX this weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? 

Here's a few ideas! 

FRIDAY

CTX Art, Music, and Film Sensorium @ Dead Fish
5 p.m. - Dead Fish Grill, Belton 

Wine & Cheese Murder Mystery Party 
7 p.m. - The Living Room, Killeen 

Brazos Nights: Tripping Daisy & Quaker City Night Hawks
8 p.m. - Indian Springs Park, Waco 

Dueling Hearts
8 p.m. - Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Waco 

Movie in your park: Moana 
8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - Killeen Community Center

SATURDAY

Dog Dippin' and Pet Perks Day 
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Temple/Belton Feed & Supply 

Farmers Market 
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Seaton Medical Center, Harker Heights/Killeen

Flying Vikings 8th Annual Event 
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Skylark Field, Killeen 

Brunch & Book Signings 
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - King's Landing Games, Waco 

Pop-Up Saturday 
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Dr Pepper Museum, Waco 

Disney + Painting with a Twist "Bambi" Event 
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Painting with a Twist, Temple 

Dad's Day Out 
4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Chick-fil-A Killeen 

SUNDAY

Super Smash Bros Tournament 
2 p.m. - Epix LAN Center, Waco 

SUP Meditation/Relaxation 
3 p.m. - Pura Vida Paddle - Waco 

Family Roller Skating Night 
6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Skate Palace, Killeen 

