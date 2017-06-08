Registered sex offender arrested for indecency with a child

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender was arrested on charges of indecency with a child sexual contact.

On April 13, 2016, the 7-year-old victim made an outcry to the Bell County Sheriff's Office. Special Crime Unit conducted an investigation. They identified the man as 51-year-old James Paul Hicks.

The Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry said that he had spent six years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child previously.

On June 8, 2017 a warrant was issued, and the suggested bond amount is $200,000. Hick was transported to the Bell County Jail.

