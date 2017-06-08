Registered sex offender arrested for indecency with a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Registered sex offender arrested for indecency with a child

(Source: Bell County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Bell County Sheriff's Office)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said a registered sex offender was arrested on charges of indecency with a child sexual contact.

On April 13, 2016, the 7-year-old victim made an outcry to the Bell County Sheriff's Office. Special Crime Unit conducted an investigation. They identified the man as 51-year-old James Paul Hicks. 

The Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry said that he had spent six years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child previously. 

On June 8, 2017 a warrant was issued, and the suggested bond amount is $200,000. Hick was transported to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly