3 Bears Receive Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards

Three Baylor University student-athletes were honored with 2017 Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Three Baylor University student-athletes were honored with 2017 Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon.More >>
For the second time in the last three years, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg is a nominee for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
For the second time in the last three years, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg is a nominee for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
On the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Baylor track and field sophomore Wil London advanced out of 400-meter semifinal action at Hayward Field Wednesday.More >>
On the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Baylor track and field sophomore Wil London advanced out of 400-meter semifinal action at Hayward Field Wednesday.More >>
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.More >>
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.More >>
Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named a 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named a 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>