3 Bears Receive Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards

Three Baylor University student-athletes were honored with 2017 Big 12 Spring Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon. Redshirt sophomore Richard Cunningham (baseball), junior Matthew Perrine (men’s golf) and senior Blair Shankle (women’s tennis) were selected by league head coaches for their respective sports.

To qualify for Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition, student-athletes must be a junior or senior in academic standing, possess a 3.20 grade point average or better, participate in at least 60 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at their institution.

Cunningham, a recipient of the 2017 Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship, is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection and a four-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree. The starting centerfielder guided the Bears back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and the 19th time in program history.

Perrine is a three-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team this season, as Baylor saw a league-leading seven golfers recognized for their academic accomplishments. Perrine, an All-Big 12 team selection, helped the Bears accomplish their first-ever No. 1 ranking and win their first NCAA Regional title.

Shankle, who was recognized as a CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large Third Team honoree earlier today, earns her second-straight Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award (2016, 2017). She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection and an eight-time Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll honoree, while also earning three All-American accolades on the court, once for singles and twice for doubles.