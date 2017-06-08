Robinson selects police chief finalists

The City of Robinson has named its finalists for the Chief Police position.

The finalists are Tammy L. Burr, Kathryn D. Rowell and Phillip M. Prasifka.

Burr began her career in law enforcement in 1996 in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. During her 20 year career, she has served as Patrol Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief. Burr has a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Education and Master of Public Administration degree, both from Wayland Baptist University.

Rowell served with the Fort Worth Police Department in 1986. During her 30 year career, she has served as an Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and currently holds the rank of Captain. Rowell has an Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science degree from Midwestern State University. She is currently working towards completion of a Master of Management and Leadership degree from Tarleton State University and expects to graduate in May of 2018.

Prasifka has more than 31 years’ experience in public safety. Prasifka served as a Patrol Officer, Senior Officer and Master Officer with the College Station Police Department. In addition to being Chief of Police, Prasifka has served twice as Interim City Manager for Glenn Heights. He also serves as the City’s Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator. Prasifka has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. He has also completed the Blinn College Supervisory Academy. Prasika will graduate later this month from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College.

The city received 52 applications for the position.

After reviews of applications, 14 applications were selected to move to the next step and each were sent questionnaires. From those, 7 candidates were called for interviews. The finalists were selected upon the interviews.

According to the City of Robinson, the next process will be an assessment center scheduled for later this month.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.