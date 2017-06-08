GEAP of Waco to celebrate 'World Blood Donor Day' with blood drive

The Global Embassy of Activists for Peace of Waco will partner up with McLennan Community College and Carter Blood Care to celebrate 'World Blood Donor Day" of 2017.

They will be celebrating the environmental program with a blood drive, music and educational and informational activities.

The blood drive and activities will be held, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in McLennan Community College.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.