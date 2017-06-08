Police warn pet owners after bat tests positive for rabies

The Thorndale Police Department is issuing a rabies alert.

On Tuesday June 6, a live bat was found at around 10:20 a.m in the 200 block of North Fourth St.

The bat was tested by the Department of State Health Services and found to be positive for rabies.

If you think you or someone you know may have come in contact with bats please call the Thorndale Police Department at 254-697-7033 or the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

