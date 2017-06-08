Crews battle massive overnight fire in Robinson

Robinson police and Robinson fire department responded to the scene in the 1600 block of Sunset Drive shortly before 3 Thursday morning. The Robinson fire chief told News Channel 25 a passerby reported the fire after seeing it from the roadway.

When crews arrived, they found a home engulfed in flames front to back. The chief added a family does live at the home involved, but there were not there at the time, and there are no injuries. The chief also said multiple people who live nearby were evacuated because an active gas line is burning at the home, and Atmos Energy is on the scene to cut gas and power to the home.

The fire marshal is expected to arrive at sunrise to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.