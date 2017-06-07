CTX business robbed, owner asks for public's help in finding suspect

One man is enlisting the help of Central Texas after thousands of dollars worth of items has gone missing.

Owner of Cedar View Homes, Cham Savage tells News Channel 25 that the theft happened over the weekend and security footage was foggy thanks to rain.

"I came out here to check on things and realized the gate had been opened," Savage said. "This past Saturday night, early Saturday morning we had a good bit of equipment, tools and other stuff stolen from our property here in Kempner."

Savage said among the 40 to 60 thousand dollars of stolen items was

"Utility Trucks, Utility Trailers, Zero Turn Mowers, pretty much everything you could thing of," Savage said.

And while a lot of property is gone the identity of the thieves may not be.

"We have a few pictures and not great video, but we think we have what might be enough to get some leads going," Savage said.

Savage said they enlisted the help of local law enforcement and are nor asking for yours too.

"Just keep a look out for misc. hand tools. A lot of our stuff was marked and inscribed so check it for Cedarview homes or the initial C4"

Savage said although his business is able to keep running this hit them pretty hard.

"It hurts. It personally hurts. It's a bad situation all the way around, but I guess the only thing you can do is keep pushing through it and keep working," Savage said.

