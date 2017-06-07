Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers Named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American

Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named a 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
Four McLennan baseball players were named to the 2017 All-Region V team selected by the coaches from the North Texas and Western Junior College Athletic Conferences.More >>
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was one of four players named as National Freshmen of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will have two additional full-time coaches as the Cru looks to defend its 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.More >>
Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team opens the 2016-17 season on November 10, hosting Houston (12-19 in 2016-17) in the First Round of the Preseason WNIT at 7 p.m.More >>
