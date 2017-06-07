Four Highlanders earn All-Region honors

Four McLennan baseball players were named to the 2017 All-Region V team selected by the coaches from the North Texas and Western Junior College Athletic Conferences. The Highlanders’ all-region selections included freshman left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn, freshman catcher Josh Breaux, sophomore infielder Brendan Venter and sophomore outfielder Chris Roller.

Horn, a West, Texas native, notched a 7-0 record with a 3.86 ERA and 77 strikeouts on the mound for the Highlanders this season. Breaux, of Tomball, appeared in 59 games for the Highlanders playing catcher, designated hitter and pitcher. He recorded a .401 batting average with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs, picking up two saves on the mound with 22 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched. Venter, a third baseman from Flower Mound, recorded a .353 batting average with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs while appearing in 60 games. Roller, a centerfielder from Austin, appeared in 59 games for the Highlanders recording a .414 batting average with 10 home runs, 71 RBIs ant 32 stolen bases. Venter and Roller will be transferring to Auburn University and the University of Texas at San Antonio, respectively.