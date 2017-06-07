Shewmake Named National Freshman of the Year, Foster Tabbed Freshman All-American

Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake was one of four players named as National Freshmen of the Year by Collegiate Baseball. Shewmake and Logan Foster both earned Freshman All-America status from the publication.

Shewmake, who has already garnered Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC Fist Team recognition, is hitting .333 with 42 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 67 RBI. He ranks 16th in the nation in RBI (67) and 44th in the nation in hits (85). Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.

Since 1998, Collegiate Baseball has named between one and four Freshmen of the Year. This season Shewmake was selected along with Saint Mary’s DH/RHP Kevin Milam, St. John’s RHP Sean Mooney and Oregon’s RHP Kenyon Yovan. The list of former winners is long and distinguished, including Major League players the likes of Mark Teixeira, Tim Lincecum, Pedro Alvarez, Anthony Rendon, Michael Conforto and Alex Bregman

Shewmake becomes the first Texas A&M player to earn the honor.

Foster was tabbed a Freshman All-American as an outfielder. In his rookie campaign, Foster is hitting .285 with 32 runs, 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs. He earned SEC All-Freshman recognition and picked up SEC Freshman of the Week accolades on one occasion.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday when they begin an NCAA Division I Championship Super Regional best-of-three series against the Davidson Wildcats on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 2:04 pm.