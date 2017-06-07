Solar panels installed at Mission Waco

Mission Waco installed 36 new solar panels next to Jubilee Market.

The solar panels help power the greenhouse for its aquaponics system. The food grown there will eventually be sold in the Jubilee Market.

It's part of Mission Waco's REAP, or renewable energy and agriculture project, which focuses on sustainability.

"The idea is with rainwater collection and solar power, we can make the greenhouse completely self-sustainable. without any impact on the grid or infrastructure," Mission Waco Board Member Dick Campbell said.

The last big piece to the plan is a commercial compost machine.

Mission Waco wants to use the greenhouse area to train people in the neighborhood how to live sustainably at home.

