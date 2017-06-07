Waco police stop 96 vehicles in speed and seatbelt enforcement operation

The Waco Police Department created a Traffic Enforcement Event on Wednesday June 7.

The Traffic Unit and STEP officers joined forces and concentrated on speed and seat belt enforcement.

They operated the event on S.Valley Mills Dr. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2800 block of Bosque from noon to 2 p.m.

Prior to the event, the Waco Police used social media to inform citizens of the operation beforehand.

Ninety-six vehicles were stopped during the operation, and a total of 126 of citations were issued.

Fifty-seven of those citations were for speeding, 27 for adults not wearing a seat belt. Three people were arrested during the enforcement.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.