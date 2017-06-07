CTX student named 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar

The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a Copperas Cove student as one of the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients.

Brittany Colbath is one of 161 high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to the school and community.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar will be honored for their accomplishments in Washington D.C. from June 18 to the 20.

"Today's Presidential Scholars are tomorrow's leaders, and I am confident they will continue to be shining examples as they enter the next phase of their academic careers." said DeVos.

The teacher chosen for recognition by Colbath was Charlotte Heinze of Copperas Cove High School.

