McAlister's celebrates Free Tea Day in June

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

McAlister's Deli will celebrate it's ninth annual free tea day for National Iced Tea Month.

They will provide free tea on June 29. People will have the option to choose from the brand's Famous Sweet, Unsweet and Green Tea and no purchase is necessary. 

For more info visit McAlistersDeli.com.

Central Texas locations:

Waco:

  • 4551 W. Waco Drive
  • 812 S. 6th St.
  •  1505 Hewitt Dr.

Temple:

  •  2102 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop, Ste. 122

Killeen:

  •   1908-A East Central Texas Expressway

