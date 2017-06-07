State lawmaker faces DUI charges

A state lawmaker is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Dallas Morning News, State Representative Victoria Neave,36, crashed into a tree around 11:30 p.m.

The paper reported that Neave posted $500 bond around 10 a.m.

On her Facebook page, Neave apologized for her actions, stating that she "disappointed her family...constituents...and supporters."

Neave is a Democrat who represents District 107.

