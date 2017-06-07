State lawmaker faces DUI charges - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

State lawmaker faces DUI charges

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Victoria Neave for State Representative/Facebook) (Source: Victoria Neave for State Representative/Facebook)
DALLAS, TX (KXXV) -

A state lawmaker is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a crash Tuesday evening. 

According to the Dallas Morning News, State Representative Victoria Neave,36, crashed into a tree around 11:30 p.m. 

The paper reported that Neave posted $500 bond around 10 a.m. 

On her Facebook page, Neave apologized for her actions, stating that she "disappointed her family...constituents...and supporters."

Neave is a Democrat who represents District 107. 

