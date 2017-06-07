DPS offering reward for 1984 murder of a girl found in Meridian

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward of up to $6,000 to help solve a 1984 murder of a girl from Corpus Christi.

On April 13, 1984, 13-year-old Helen Kilgore was reported missing from Corpus Christi. Days later, her body was discovered on the side of a rural road in Central Texas of Meridian, which is more than 200 miles away from her home.

Kilgore was shot to death and her remains were found in wrapped in a heavy blanket.

At the time of her death, Kilgore was enrolled in middle school.

To be eligible for the cash reward , tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

