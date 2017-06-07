Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of HWY 6 north of OSR

A crash investigation has shut down all lanes of HWY 6 just north of Old San Antonio Road in Robertson County.

DPS spokesperson Jimmy Morgan said at least four vehicles were involved. DPS troopers and Robertson County deputies were on the scene since about 5 a.m. Morgan said they were working at least two crashes in that area.

A Robertson County official confirmed one person died. Three others were taken to the hospital. It's unclear how they're doing.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said the area will be closed for several hours while authorities investigate. They urged drivers to find an alternate route.

They recommend drivers take OSR and Jack Rabbit Lane to get to Bryan.

