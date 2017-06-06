Aggies Selected as Super Regional Host, Begin Play Friday

Baylor soccer’s Lindsay Burns and baseball’s Richard Cunningham were named recipients of the Big 12’s Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship, the league announced Tuesday.More >>
The 19th Annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic, one of the largest junior golf tournaments in the world, returns to the Greater Waco area June 12-14, 2017.More >>
The Baylor track and field team will conclude its season with the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships, which run Wednesday through Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.More >>
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
