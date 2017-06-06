Aggies Selected as Super Regional Host, Begin Play Friday

The NCAA announced that Texas A&M will host the Davidson Wildcats in a Division I Championship Super Regional best-of-three series at Olsen Field on Blue Bell Park beginning Friday.

The best-of-three series will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s game is slated for 2 pm and will be televised on ESPN2. Saturday’s game will be at 5 pm on ESPN2. If necessary, Sunday’s game is slated for 5 pm and will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.