Pershing Park Pool will be closed for a second summer

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Killeen is speaking out to let residents know that Pershing Park Pool will be closed again this summer, but the city says it's only because they have bigger plans for the area.

Executive Director of Community Services Brett Williams said the city is looking to put half a million dollars into the area.

"So we have not forgotten about the Pershing Park area. It is a part of our plans. it's just a matter of prioritization and funding and in a matter of time it will happen." Williams said.

For the time being The City of Killeen has other water spots to enjoy:

Tonight at ten, News Channel 25 will have the details on the future of Pershing Park Pool.

