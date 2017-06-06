Police warn residents to avoid intersection due to traffic signa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police warn residents to avoid intersection due to traffic signal maintenance

Waco Police are warning residents to avoid the intersection of Wooded Acres and Valley Mills Dr.

They said that officers are manually working the traffic there this morning due to traffic signal maintenance.

Police said the maintenance should be complete sometime after noon.

