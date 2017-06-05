Rogers Named Baylor Deputy Athletics Director

Baylor University Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades added to his senior staff with the announcement of Dawn Rogers as Deputy Athletics Director. Rogers begins her role on July 6.

“We are elated to welcome Dawn and her husband, Rob, to the Baylor family,” Rhoades said. “She is uniquely qualified with extensive industry knowledge and believes in the importance of our Christian mission. Dawn is a highly-respected leader and will play an integral role in the advancement of Baylor Athletics with the execution of our student-centered mission of Preparing Champions for Life.”

Rogers will provide oversight of the Student Athlete Success areas that includes academic services and student-athlete development, as well as the Student Athlete Health and Wellness area that includes sports medicine, physical therapy/rehabilitation, nutrition, mental health services, athletic performance and applied performance. Rogers will also lead the areas of strategic planning and initiatives, Title IX, Inclusivity, Gender Equity and Diversity. She will serve as sport program administrator for Men’s Basketball and Women’s Tennis while also serving on Rhoades’ executive team. This position is designated as one of the two highest-level administrative roles in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics along with the Associate Vice President for Athletic Operations.

“I want to thank President Livingstone and Mack Rhoades for this tremendous opportunity to join the Baylor Family,” Rogers said. “Joining this talented group of coaches, student-athletes and administrators at Baylor who share a vision of student-athlete success in all aspects of life is an honor. I am anxious to contribute my passion towards the student-athlete experience within the Christian setting of Baylor University.”

Rogers comes to Baylor after serving as the Executive Director and CEO of the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee (LOC), where she was responsible for the overall direction of the 2017 Phoenix Men’s Final Four. In addition to raising the local funding, she hired and led a talented staff of 15, spearheaded communication efforts, and shaped the Read to the Final Four Arizona Literacy Campaign, which invited third graders across the state to participate in an online literacy contest.

While producing a highly successful event, Rogers used the Final Four platform to create a Weekend of Action involving community service projects in every county of Arizona. She also coordinated the Legacy Project at Harmon Park, which involved renovation of several indoor and outdoor spaces for the community.

Prior to her Phoenix Final Four appointment, Rogers spent more than nine years as a Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator at Arizona State University. She was directly responsible for the welfare and success of student-athletes, coaches and staff as a member of the senior management team, while also overseeing men’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and softball.

Rogers held an active role in The Sun Devil Club, regularly working with Sun Devil Athletics donors to secure major gifts. She served as the Pac-12 Network contact, coordinating and approving television schedules for ASU Athletics programs. She served on the Pac-12 Conference Council, chairing the Senior Women’s Administrator Council twice, and spent eight years as a conference representative in the NCAA Administrative Cabinet.

After spending 1998-04 as Senior Associate Athletics Director at Xavier University, Rogers was named Director of Athletics in June 2004. She had oversight of 18 NCAA Division I teams, 65 staff members and 250 student-athletes.

At Xavier, Rogers championed academic success and community involvement. She invested in the expansion of academic support systems and prioritized social responsibility. The department consistently posted a 3.0 GPA or better and every athletics team participated in at least one community service project per semester.

Rogers began her career in college athletics as Director of Promotions at Temple University before transitioning to an Assistant Athletics Director role at the University of Akron.

Rogers earned a bachelor of science degree from Ithaca College in 1986 where she lettered in volleyball and track and field, graduating Cum Laude. She received her master of science degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1987.

She and her husband, Rob, have a son, Owen, and a daughter, Hazel. Owen is a junior at Arizona State University and plays football for the Sun Devils. Hazel will be a freshman at the University of Arkansas and a manager for the Razorbacks volleyball team in the fall.

What they’re saying:

"Dawn Rogers is a terrific hire for Baylor University. She brings to Baylor a wealth of administrative on-campus experience along with her more recent success as the leader of the 2017 Final Four in Phoenix. Dawn has the deep respect and admiration from all within the NCAA and leadership of intercollegiate athletics. Dawn will serve and mentor Baylor student-athletes and coaches well."

– Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball

"Dawn Rogers is a premiere, seasoned college administrator who Baylor students, faculty, staff, coaches and community will fall in love with. She is passionate, principled and creative, and at each juncture of her career, student athletes have been the beneficiaries of her vision. Simply put, Dawn is a winner who positively influences students’ lives. I'm thrilled that Baylor is bringing her back to campus where she is at her best."

- Sandy Barbour, Penn State University Director of Athletics

“Baylor has made a terrific addition to their athletics leadership team with the hiring of Dawn Rogers. Dawn is a passionate and experienced professional who will work tirelessly to further the success and overall development of Baylor student-athletes. Baylor coaches and staff have gained a trusted colleague and mentor who brings perspective and knowledge from her wide range of experiences.”

– Mike Bobinski, Purdue University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

“Dawn Rogers hired me as Head Coach at Xavier University in 2004. I am forever indebted to her for her belief in me at a time in my career when many others did not share her insight. I have come to know Dawn as a very passionate, talented and loyal administrator. She is the consummate team player adding insight and value in so many ways beyond her job description. Baylor University is fortunate to have Dawn as a part of their Athletic Department. She will make a difference and add to the already successful department.

- Sean Miller, University of Arizona Head Men’s Basketball Coach

"Over the course of our nine years together, I experienced Dawn's true professionalism, leadership, and teamwork first hand. She brings a treasure chest of experience, a diversified skill set, and a wonderful spirit. The Baylor University community will benefit from her addition and enjoy her inclusion in their staff. "

- Herb Sendek, Santa Clara University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Herb

“Baylor has added a talented administrator to their leadership team in Dawn Rogers. Her experience, intelligence and thoughtful approach will serve the student-athletes and community extremely well. I couldn’t be happier for Dawn and her family and for Mack Rhoades and Baylor University.”

- Judy MacLeod, Conference USA Commissioner