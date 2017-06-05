Five Highlassies announce Letter of Intent signings

Five McLennan softball players have solidified their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers next fall. Twin infielders Theresa and Victoria Gonzales of Elgin will join their older sister Andrea at the University of Texas at Tyler. Dariann Resendez will join the Gonzales sisters to make it four former Highlassies on the Patriots squad. Shortstop Elizabeth Svienty will join former Highlassies Kayleigh Williams and Marisa Flores at Tarleton State University, and pitcher Vannessa Castro will join the Prairie View A&M University squad.

Victoria averaged .443 at the plate for the Highlassies this season with five home runs and 45 RBIs while Theresa averaged .292 at the plate for the Highlassies this season with two home runs and 31 RBIs. Resendez had a .272 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs while Svienty hit a .307 average with four home runs and 23 RBIs. Castro appeared in 26 games for the Highlassies with a 13-5 record with one save, 92 strikeouts and a 2.58 ERA.