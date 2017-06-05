Five Highlassies announce Letter of Intent signings

The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.More >>
Riding with a purpose, the Texas 4000 riders make a stop in Waco en route to Alaska.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies caged the Cougars in Monday’s Division I Baseball Championship regional title game at Schroeder Park, besting Houston, 4-3.More >>
Baylor University Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades added to his senior staff with the announcement of Dawn Rogers as Deputy Athletics Director.More >>
Five McLennan softball players have solidified their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers next fall.More >>
