MCC baseball players in trouble for vandalism

Six McLennan Community College baseball players could face punishment from the school for some vandalism in Colorado.

While in that state last week for the Junior College World Series, head coach Mitch Thompson said the players wrote their names, and some other things, on a national monument.

It's unclear if the damage is permanent to that sandstone cliff face at the Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction.

Coach Thompson said the school will hold a hearing in accordance with its General Conduct Policy for the students to determine punishment.

He said one student got a ticket for the vandalism, but it's not clear how much it's going to cost him.

Coach Thompson called the situation "regrettable" but that the players and the school are handling it the best they can and that they've been up front and honest the whole time.

