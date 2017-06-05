Corn crops in some areas of CTX benefit from recent rain

Recent rain may have been overall beneficial for Central Texas farmers, according to the Texas Farm Bureau.

TFB Multimedia Editor Jessica Domel said areas like McGregor and Barlett may have benefited from the showers.

"Some areas received about two-tenths of an inch of rain, other areas saw two inches, which is great. Rain has been a little spotty, so some got more benefit than others," Domel said.

She said this has especially helped those growing corn.

"It needs that rain to fill out the ear of corn and to fill out the rest of the body of the plant, so the corn really needed that rain and that's going to help it come up a lot better," Domel said. "It will be very helpful for a lot of our farmers. Hopefully, they will be able to get a good crop out of it."

However, she said some crops that were close to harvest time, such as wheat, may have been affected if they were still in the fields. She said wheat can sprout in the head and a green plant will come out of it.

"That really affects the value when we take it to the grand marketers or sellers. It also could cause the wheat to fall over, [making it] harder to harvest it or you can't harvest it."

However, she said thankfully most areas farmers were able to harvest their wheat before the rain.

Domel said if there is too much rain between now and next month, that could delay the harvest of corn. Texas is expected to produce 2.45 million acres of corn this year, which is higher than in 2015 but lower than last year, according to TFB.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.