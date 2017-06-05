Police investigating 3-vehicle accident that left one dead

The Bryan Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday afternoon on the 900 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway.

Police said a Honda Passport had slowed traffic and was rear-ended by a Chevy Truck. The collision pushed the Honda into a Chevy Equinox, occupied by a driver and a passenger, which were exiting onto the service road at the Briarcrest Exit.

The driver of the Honda, 78-year-old Lilian Crocker, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the truck was also brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The two people in the Chevy Equinox did not require immediate medical attention.

The southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed for over two hours.

