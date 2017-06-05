Volunteer firefighter arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 51-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said they learned of the assault after the teen made an outcry on May 7.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect forced the teen to perform oral sex on him at his home in Belton.

Donald Mitchell was arrested Monday and was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. He was transported to the Bell County Jail with an suggested bond amount of $35,000.

Mitchell was a member of the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department. At one point in his time at Sparta, he was an lieutenant.

The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department said that Mitchell was suspended on May 11 after an learning about an on-going investigation involving Mitchell. The fire chief said he was terminated on June 5 when charges were filed and he was arrested.

The fire chief added that he has been terminated indefinitely until a final disposition of he case is determined at which membership status could be reviewed again.

"We encourage any other potential victim(s) to step forward and contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. We are working with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit to provide any assistance we can to their investigation," the fire chief said in a press release.

Mitchel has been a member of the Sparta VFD since 2012 and served on other fire departments since 2008.

