51-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 51-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said they learned of the assault after the teen made an outcry on May 7.

Donald Mitchell was arrested Monday and was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. He was transported to the Bell County Jail with an suggested bond amount of $35,000.

