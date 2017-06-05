51-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old

We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>