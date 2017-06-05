Seth Kovar named Texas Local Newsman with the Best Hair

If you follow The HAIRRYs, you might see a familiar face when you see the Texas winner for best local newsman’s hair.

News Channel 25’s Seth Kovar was given the honor of having the best hair for local newsmen in Texas. According to GetGoodHead.com, Texas is one of the most competitive states in the running.

This Seth Kovar’s second HAIRRY win. He also was given the title in 2015 when he was anchoring in Virginia.

“As long as Seth keeps that superlative style with just the right amount of volume, we think he’s well on his way to many more HAIRRYS,” the website said.

The website said they will be announcing the top 10 local newsmen with the best hair from the list of 100 winners on Tuesday.

The website added that they chose recipients by finding every local station in each state. Afterwards, they pulled all the headshots of all the on-air talent from each station.

Then, they narrowed it down by the HAIRRY criteria:

Hair Thickness

Hair Volume

Hair Styling

Little to no Receding Hairline

They also said they viewed reels of the talent, as well as stalking their social media. After 220 hours of deliberation, the winners were decided.

The Texas runner up winner was Jesse Hawila from WFAA.

You can congratulate Seth on his Facebook page, here.

