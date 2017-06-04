17-year-old reportedly drowns at area lake - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MART, TX (KXXV) -

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating after a 17-year-old reportedly drowned at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.

The McLennan County Sheriffs Office confirmed deputies were on the scene with game wardens.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was a non-swimmer. He was on a flotation device and fell off. 

Game wardens found the teen's body around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Game wardens are investigating the incident.

