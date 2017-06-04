Man who died in boating accident identified

A man died after possibly drowning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon after a boating accident. The man has been identified as Dustin Daugherty from Holland.

According to Bell County Sheriff's Major TJ Cruz, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens saw a boat that was sinking just before 5 p.m. They found a male who said his 37-year-old brother was still in the water.

Officials said they found Daugherty and performed CPR on the bank. He was taken to Seton Medical Center where he died.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating what caused the boating accident.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the man's death.

