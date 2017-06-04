Man dies after boating accident at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

A man died after possibly drowning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake Sunday afternoon after a boating accident.

According to Bell County Sheriff's Major TJ Cruz, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens saw a boat that was sinking just before 5 p.m. They found a male who said his 38-year-old brother was still in the water.

Officials said they found the man and performed CPR on the bank.

The man was taken to Seton Medical Center where he died.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating what caused the boating accident.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the man's death.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.