Flood advisory issued for Robertson County, western Leon County, - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Flood advisory issued for Robertson County, western Leon County, Williamson, Milam

(Source: Pexels) (Source: Pexels)
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A flood advisory was issued for Williamson and Milam counties until 8 p.m. 

A flood advisory had also been issued for central Robertson County and western portions of Leon County until 7:30 p.m. 

Be sure to download your First Alert 25 weather app for all the latest weather information. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly