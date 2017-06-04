Standoff ends in shootout, suspect taken to hospital

A standoff involving a man who had barricaded himself inside a home after shooting at Temple police officers ended Sunday morning after a shootout with the SWAT team, police said.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Shawana Neely said this all started about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a shots-fired call at an address in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they realized that address did not exist. They drove around looking for anyone suspicious, she said, and a witness pointed them to a man who supposedly fired the shots.

When officers attempted to stop the man, the man took off running, turned around, and started shooting at the officers, Neely said.

The officers returned fire. They were not hit, Neely said.

The man then kicked in the door of a home in the 700 block of South 15th Street and barricaded himself inside, she said. The homeowner managed to escape through a window and was unharmed.

The SWAT team surrounded the area, and negotiators attempted to make contact with the man.

After several hours and failed attempts to make contact, the SWAT team went inside the home and found the man in the attic, Neely said.

Gunfire was exchanged, and the suspect suffered a gunshot wound, she said.

He was taken to the hospital. It's unclear how he's doing.

No one else was hurt.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case. The man's name will not be released until their investigation is complete, Neely said.

