Man shoots at Temple officers, breaks into home, and barricades himself

A man has barricaded himself inside a home after shooting at Temple police officers, police said.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Shawana Neely said this all started about 9:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a shots-fired call at an address in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they realized that address did not exist. They drove around, Neely said, and spotted a suspicious man.

When officers attempted to stop the man, the man took off running, turned around, and started shooting at the officers, Neely said.

The officers returned fire. They were not hit, Neely said.

The man then kicked in the door of a home in the 700 block of South 15th Street and barricaded himself inside, she said. Two people inside the home managed to escape safely.

The SWAT team surrounded the area, and negotiators attempted to make contact with the man for several hours. He was still barricaded inside the home as of 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Neely said police expect to be out there for a while. South 19th Street through South 13th Street on West Avenue G are blocked to drivers.

