Aggies’ Season Ends With 8-2 Loss to 5th-Seeded UCLA

No. 2 seed Baylor baseball lost 17-3 to No. 1 seed and No. 16 ranked Houston in an elimination game in the Houston Regional at Schroeder Park on Saturday afternoon.More >>
No. 15-seeded Baylor softball (48-15) saw its historic season come to an end, falling to the No. 3 seed and top-ranked Oregon Ducks on a rainy Saturday afternoon at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla.More >>
No. 9-seed Texas A&M softball saw its storybook 2017 season come to an end Saturday in the Women’s College World Series with an 8-2 loss to No. 5-seed UCLA at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.More >>
