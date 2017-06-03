Baylor falls to Oregon in WCWS elimination game, 7-4

The No. 15 Baylor Lady Bear's season came to an end after falling to the No. 3 Oregon Ducks 7-4. Baylor punched their ticket to the Women's College World Series for the 4th time in program history, and opened play against Oklahoma on Friday.

In Saturday's elimination game, Baylor was down 5 runs in the 5th, but came back and scored 4 cutting the lead to 1. Baylor scoring 19 of the team's 27 runs this postseason in the 5th inning. Baylor Lady Bears could not come back all the way to advance. Oregon put an end to an impressive season for the Lady Bears in Oklahoma City.